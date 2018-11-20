Fairfield Accident Turned Over to State Patrol

On 11/19/2018 at 11:25 a.m. the Fairfield Police Department responded to a call of a possible personal injury accident at 5th Street and Tyler Avenue in Fairfield. It was determined that a police officer may have been involved in the accident while driving a vehicle owned by the Fairfield Police Department. Per Department policy, the investigation has been turned over to the Iowa State Patrol. The Iowa State Patrol is currently investigating the accident.