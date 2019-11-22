Fae S. Schewe

Fae S. Schewe, 97, of Bettendorf, Iowa and formerly of Douds, Iowa passed away on November 7, 2019 at Clarissa Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf. She was born on July 21, 1922 to John Logan and Frankie Bennett Sadler in the Lick Creek Township of Van Buren County, Iowa. Fae grew up in Van Buren County and graduated from Keosauqua High School. Shortly after her graduation, Fae moved to St. Louis and began working at First National Bank of St. Louis. She met Wilmer Fred Henry Schewe and they were married on May 5, 1950 at Grace Methodist Church in St. Louis. In 1951, Fae and Bill moved to a farm near Douds, Iowa. Together they raised three children, Ruth, Mary, and Karl. Bill preceded her in death on November 29, 2010.

Fae was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Fairfield, the Lutheran Women’s Missionary League, and Immanuel Lutheran Ladies’ Circle. She enjoyed gardening, quilting, traveling, and attending the Annual Sadler Reunion. Fae was a 50-year member of the John Hyson Reneker American Legion, serving as secretary for 16 years and a member of the Home Circle Club for over 60 years.

She is survived by three children, Dr. Ruth McAndrews (John) of Davenport, Iowa, Dr. Mary Bossard (Rev. Dr. Gerald) of Madison, Alabama, Karl Schewe of Marion, Iowa; six grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Lawrence Calvin Sadler, Russell Dean Sadler.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Wilmer; her parents, Logan and Frankie Sadler; two sisters, Fern Sadler Bailey, Lena Sadler De Rosia; and two brothers, Hal Bennett Sadler, John Logan Sadler, Jr.

Funeral Services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Fairfield, Iowa with Pastor Mark Brase Officiating. Burial will follow at Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Douds, Iowa. Visitation will be on Monday, November 25, 2019 with family present to greet friends will be from 4 – 6:00 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Fairfield and one hour before the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions in Fae’s honor may be directed to the Douds Fire Department or Zion Lutheran Cemetery. Online condolences may be directed to www.pedrickfuneralhome.com.