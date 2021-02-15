EXTREME WEATHER ALERT FROM ACCESS ENERGY COOPERATIVE

Due to extreme and extended cold temperatures, Access Energy Cooperative’s generation cooperative system and many utilities throughout the region, continue to exceed electricity all-time high demands.

We urge members to reduce their impact on the grid by reducing electricity use as much as possible. High power consumption levels across the grid have the potential to cause intermittent service disruptions. Taking steps to decrease your power usage will help, as we navigate this extreme weather event.

What can you do to help?

Turn down your thermostat a few degrees and use a blanket or warm clothing stay warm. This helps relieve your HVAC system and lower your bill.

Limit use of larger appliances such as clothes dryers or dishwashers.

Use smaller kitchen appliances like toaster ovens, microwaves and slow cookers, rather than the range or oven

Turn off and unplug space heaters no tin use. Reduce space heater use if possible.

Keep fireplace dampers closed when not in use.

Unplug unused electronics and chargers

Turn off lights you don’t need.

We appreciate your efforts to help us save energy as we all manage through this historic week.