Extended date for LIHEAP winter heating moratorium ends May 13

The Iowa Utilities Board’s emergency extension of the winter moratorium ends Monday, May 13. The IUB reminds customers currently protectedfrom electric or natural gas disconnection under the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), to contact their local utility company immediately to discuss payment options and avoid disconnection that could begin as soon as May 14.

Under Iowa’s winter moratorium law, customers who qualify for LIHEAP or the home Weatherization Assistance Program are protected from the annual shutoff of service from November 1 to April 1. This year’s winter moratorium was extended statewide by IUB order to assist and protect energy assistance customers affected by severe weather so they could return to their residences and begin the recovery process.

IUB Customer Service staff is available to assist customers with questions about utility service disconnection or other issues that are not resolved directly with their utility company. Call (877) 565-4450 or email customer@iub.iowa.gov.

For information about low-income energy assistance, visit the LIHEAP informational page on the IUB website.