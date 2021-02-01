Evelyn Marie Bogert – Smith

Evelyn Marie Bogert – Smith, 89, of Donnellson, Iowa, passed away at 4:13 p.m. Sunday, January 31, 2021, at Great River Medical Center in West Burlington, Iowa.

She was born on October 10, 1931, in Burlington, Iowa, the daughter of Samuel I. and Pearl (Hanson) Peel. On June 22, 1952, she married Clifford M. Bogert in Franklin, Iowa. He preceded her in death on December 16, 2001. On June 12, 2004, she married Wayne W. Smith in Donnellson, Iowa. He preceded her in death on September 5, 2009.

Survivors include one son: John K. Bogert; one daughter: Janice L. (Greg) Gobble; ; one brother: Raymond (Ann) Peel; six grandchildren: Vanessa, Shaye and Derek Bogert, Erinne (Colten) Kensett, Emma and Garrett (Elizabeth) Gobble; two great grandchildren: Everlee and Carter Kensett; AFS student from Norway: Marit (Kjell – Otto) Hermansen; step-daughter; Sheryl George; step-son: Steve Smith; several step grandchildren and step-great grandchildren. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands and one sister: Virginia Riddle.

Evelyn was a 1949 graduate of Denmark High School. She graduated from Burlington Junior College in 1951 and Iowa Wesleyan College in 1972. She was an elementary teacher for twenty-nine years at Central Lee Community Schools. Evelyn was a member of St. Paul’s United Church of Christ in Donnellson, the Naomi Circle and Lee County Retired Teachers. Her family and faith were of utmost importance to her.

Friends may call after 12:00 noon Friday, February 5, 2021, at Schmitz Funeral Home in Donnellson, where the family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Attendees will be required to wear masks and social distance.

A private family service will be held Saturday, February 6, 2021, at Schmitz Funeral Home in Donnellson with Reverend Robert Molsberry officiating. Following her funeral, the service will be posted on her obituary page under her “Tribute Wall” at www.schmitzfuneralhomes.com.

Burial will be at Evangelical Cemetery in Donnellson.

A memorial has been established in her memory for St. Paul’s United Church of Christ in Donnellson or the Central Lee Foundation.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.schmitzfuneralhomes.com.

The Schmitz Funeral Home of Donnellson is assisting the family with arrangements.