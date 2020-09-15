Evaleen Naydeen DeJaynes

Evaleen Naydeen DeJaynes, 94, of Burlington, died Saturday, September 12, 2020. She was born October 12, 1925 in Keswick, Iowa to John and Elva Botts Cochran. She married Arnold DeJaynes on the USS Dionysus, the ship he was serving on during WWII; they later divorced.

She received her GED, of which she was very proud, and later attended Southeastern Community College. She attended Heritage Baptist Church in Burlington.

Evaleen was a welder during WWII at the shipyards in South San Fransisco; worked for Bank of America; owned and operated DeJaynes Jewelers with her husband; worked at Metromail and Schramm’s. She worked at Dollar General in Burlington and at her daughter’s Bistro in New London. While in California, she worked as a waitress at the Hyatt Regency and drove a school bus for the handicapped.

She enjoyed gardening, motorcycle riding in her younger years, traveling, sightseeing, jigsaw puzzles, catching up with friends, loved to decorate and liked making things pretty. When she was young she played the piano and accordion. Evaleen became an adventurous foodie and enjoyed trying new things. Having Chinese food for Christmas was a special tradition.

Survivors include her daughter Denise DeJaynes and granddaughter Rachael DeJaynes Jacobs of New London, nieces and nephews, and many of Arnold’s family members.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters Eileen and Darleen.

According to her wishes, her body has been cremated and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. A memorial has been established for the Autism Self Advocacy Network. Elliott Chapel, New London is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.elliottfuneralchapel.com.