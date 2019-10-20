Esther J. Shaffer (final arrangements)

Esther J. Shaffer, 92, of Mt. Pleasant, IA, passed away Thursday, October 17, 2019, at Henry County Health Center.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., on Friday, October 25, 2019, at Olson~Powell Memorial Chapel. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in Forest Home Cemetery. Gifts of love and friendship may be given to Vintage Raven Kitten Haven, a shelter for cats located in Mt. Pleasant. On-line condolences may be directed to www.olsonpowell.com.