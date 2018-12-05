Anabel Sammons

Erma Anabel Sammons 87, of Mt. Pleasant, IA, formerly of Trenton, IA, passed Wednesday, December 5, 2018, at Arbor Court in Mt. Pleasant.

According to her wishes, Anabel has been cremated. Visitation, with the family present, will be held on Sunday, December 9, 2018, from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m., at Olson~Powell Memorial Chapel. Burial will be held at a later date at Green Mound Cemetery. Gifts of love and friendship may be given to Lockridge Fire and Rescue or Green Mound Cemetery. On-line condolences may be directed to www.olsonpowell.com.

Born November 28, 1931, in Iowa City, IA, Anabel was the daughter of Earl and Dortha (Southwick) Piper.

On June 14, 1948, she married Merlyn E. Sammons in Iowa City. He preceded her in death on December 30, 2000.

Anabel was employed by various businesses over the years, including MHI, Sheaffer Pen, and Emerson Electric. For 15 years, she worked at Metromail and completed her working career at Harrison’s Dime Store, retiring in 1976. Anabel also enjoyed being a homemaker, where she loved working with flowers, baking cookies for the grandchildren and creating wedding cakes for many couples. She was an avid reader and skillful with an embroidery needle. Camping was also a favorite past time, both at Oakland Mills and at Arbela, MO.

Surviving Anabel is a daughter, Merlene (Bill) Wilson; a daughter-in-law, Debra Sammons, all of Mt. Pleasant, IA; eight grandchildren; twenty-one great-grandchildren; along with eight great-great-grandchildren. Also surviving is a sister, Lois Bell of Mt. Pleasant, IA; a niece, Sharon Heater of Lebanon, MO; and a nephew, Terry Austin of Vesper, WI.

Besides her parents and her husband, Anabel was preceded in death by two sons, Harold Sammons and Rickey Sammons; a great-granddaughter, Lauren Sammons; three brothers, Ralph, David and Alfred Piper; and one sister, Sharon Piper.