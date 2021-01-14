Enoch Ruggles

Enoch Ruggles, 92, of Mt. Pleasant passed away on Tuesday, January 12, 2021, at the Henry County Health Center in Mt. Pleasant surrounded by his loving family.

Private family services will be held at the Murphy Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant with Reverend Earl Swigart officiating. Burial will follow in the Forest Home Cemetery in Mt. Pleasant with Military Honors conducted by the Henry County Honor Guard. Friends may call from 2 to 5 p.m, on Sunday, January 17, 2021 at the Murphy Funeral Home. The family will not be present. Memorials may be directed to Calvary Baptist Church and Gideon’s International in his memory.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.murphyfuneralandmonuments.com

Murphy Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant is caring for his arrangements.