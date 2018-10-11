Engineer Continues to Add Road Closures

The Henry County Engineer’s office announces several road closures. Henry Jefferson Avenue south of Merrimac Road is closed. Road closed due to water over the road on 208th Street from White Oak Road to 200th Street. Road closed due to water over the road on 253rd Street, from Butch’s Restaurant to 265th Street.And Nebraska Avenue south of 220th Street is closed. Graham Avenue from Fremont Avenue east and south to 275th is now closed These closures are due to water over the road.