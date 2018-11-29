Engage with IW

Engage with IW…A structured debate for Jonathan Evan’s SM351 Sport Law and Ethics class will be held from 2-3 pm in the Chapel. Two teams will debate the topic: Should intercollegiate athletes be paid? The debate is open to the public and will include a Q&A session for the audience.

The work of two Iowa Wesleyan students, Christion Walker Douglas and Heidi Tousignant (short i and gnant is like nah) will be featured in the Senior Art Exhibit on display in the Art Gallery of the P.E.O. Building on the campus from now until January 14. There will be an opening reception this evening from 5-7 pm.