Elsie Miller

Elsie H. Miller, 97, of New London, died Sunday, June 14, 2020 at Great River Hospice House, West Burlington. She was born March 17, 1923 in Yarmouth to Bert Antone and Minnie Melvina Broecker Fischer. On June 7, 1942, she married Howard T. Miller in New London. He died June 3, 1994.

She was a 1940 graduate of New London High School and was a member of the New London Presbyterian Church. She was a member of Eastern Star, was Worthy Grand Matron in 1979, held other state and local offices and was a member of Arema Club. Elsie was a homemaker; a member of Birthday Club; enjoyed playing cards and games with her family and friends, especially pinochle, and was a member of two card groups; loved cooking and baking; attending anything that her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren were involved in; and she grew beautiful roses which she loved to give away.

Mrs. Miller is survived by her children; Ron (Nancy) Miller, Susan (Jerry) Prottsman, Cynde (Bob) Lemley all of New London and Evan Miller of Valdosta, Georgia; ten grandchildren; and twenty three great-grandchildren.

Besides her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter-in-law Shirley Miller; siblings, Glenn Fischer, Eva Carman, Ruby Fischer, Alice LaVine, Jennie Mickelson, Nellie Jackson and Charles “Pete” Fischer, and an infant sister at birth.

The funeral service for Mrs. Miller will be held at 1:00 PM, Wednesday at Elliott Chapel, New London with Pastor Maurie Campbell officiating with Eastern Star services. Burial will follow the service at Trinity Cemetery, Mt. Union. Due to guidelines put in place during the Covid-19 health crisis, there will be no visitation. A memorial has been established for the Black and Gold Backers and New London Presbyterian Church. Online condolences may be left at www.elliottfuneralchapel.com.