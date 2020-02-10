Elmont E. Hollingsworth (final arrangements)

Elmont E. Hollingsworth, 82, of Mt. Pleasant, died Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at his residence.

The Mass of Christian Burial for Mr. Hollingsworth will be 10:30 AM on Saturday, February 15 at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, 607 S. Jackson Street, Mt. Pleasant. Father Paul Connolly will celebrate the mass. Burial will be at a later date at St. Alphonsus Cemetery. The family will receive friends at a visitation 1 hour prior to the funeral mass on Saturday. The Kimzey Funeral Home, Mt. Pleasant, is caring for Elmont’s family. Online condolences may be directed to www.kimzeyfuneralhome.com.

Elmont Eugene Hollingsworth was born December 28, 1937 in Des Moines, IA. He was the son of Martin Elmont and Esther (Hoover) Hollingsworth. On November 15, 1958 at Visitation Church in Des Moines, Elmont was united in marriage to Patricia Kathryn Linnane.

Elmont graduated from Des Moines Technical High School. He attended Drake University and continued his education at the University of Iowa, from which he received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Engineering. He received his Masters Degree from the University of New Mexico. During his years in college, Elmont was a member of the National Guard.

Mr. Hollingsworth’s career included positions at the Sandia Corporation and Grey Manufacturing. For 26 years, Elmont was a Senior Staff Products Design Engineer for the 3-M Corporation. His career led him to reside in Albuquerque, NM, West Des Moines, Kansas City, KS and Winona, Stockton and St. Paul, MN. He moved to Austin, TX before retiring and moving to Mt. Pleasant to be more centrally located to family.

Elmont was a member of St. Alphonsus Catholic Church. He was member of the REC Center in Mt. Pleasant where he exercised often. He enjoyed fishing but most especially was a very avid reader, even reading while he fished and exercised. A very gifted engineer, Mr. Hollingsworth was the holder of 21 patents.

Those thankful for sharing in Elmont’s life include his wife of 62 years, Patricia “Pat” of Mt. Pleasant; a son, Michael Elmont Hollingsworth of Minneapolis, MN; 3 grandchildren – Timothy Michael Hollingsworth, Jacqueline Danielle Hollingsworth and Vanessa Ann Vittori-Hollingsworth and 9 great grandchildren – Evan & Clayton Nelson and Montana, Bryson, Chevy, Shelby, Cameron, Kasy and Brian Hollingsworth.

Elmont is preceded in death by his parents, a daughter – Laura Diane Hollingsworth; 2 grandchildren – Jason & Jennifer Hollingsworth and 4 siblings – Maria, Benjamin, Martin and Colleen.