Ellen Marie Vos

Ellen Marie Vos, 77, of Mt. Pleasant, formerly of Morrison, Illinois,

died Saturday, August 3, 2019 at her home in Mt. Pleasant.

Visitation for Mrs. Vos will begin at 3 p.m. Wednesday at Elliott Chapel, New London with the family receiving friends from 5 – 8 p.m. Memorials have been established for Iowa Donor Network and Crohns Disease.