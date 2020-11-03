Ellen L. Spillers

Ellen L. Spillers, 82, of Mt. Pleasant, died Monday, November 2, 2020 at the Henry County Health Center in Mt. Pleasant.

The funeral service for Mrs. Spillers will be 10:30 AM on Friday, Nov. 6 at the First United Methodist Church, 309 N. Main St., Mt. Pleasant. The Reverend David Bracht-Wagner will officiate. Burial will be in the Winfield-Scott Township Cemetery. Friends may call from 12 Noon to 6 PM on Thursday at the Kimzey Funeral Home, 213 N. Main St., Mt. Pleasant. The family will be present to receive friends from 4-5 PM.

Those considering an expression of sympathy may direct memorials to Every Step Hospice. Online condolences may be left at www.kimzeyfuneralhome.com

Mrs. Spillers, the former Ellen Louise Smith, was born August 17, 1938 in Brookville (near Fairfield), IA. She was the daughter of James Adam and Kathryn Cecile (Van Vorhies) Smith. She attended school in Batavia. On April 21, 1979 at the Open Bible Church in Winfield, IA, Ellen was united in marriage to Jay E. Spillers. Mr. Spillers died Monday, May 7, 2012 at Arbor Court in Mt. Pleasant.

Ellen worked in the field of caregiving – as an in-home caregiver and as a nurse’s aide at care centers. She worked as a CNA and in the Activities Department of Arbor Court.

Ellen was a member of the First United Methodist Church where she worked many years at the church’s food tent during Midwest Old Threshers. She served as the Client President at FLEX Services and as the Client Representative on the REM Advisory Board. In her spare time, Ellen enjoyed embroidery, crocheting and a good book.

Those thankful for sharing in Ellen’s life include a daughter and her husband, Maxie and Michael Bagles and a grandson, Carson Bagles.

Ellen’s parents and husband precede her in death.