Elizabeth Ann Hanson

Elizabeth Ann Hanson, 79, of New London, died Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at Mercy Hospital, Iowa City. She was born December 8, 1941, in Hobbs, New Mexico to Travis and Mary Combs Parker. On December 30, 1959, she married Donald E. Hanson in Centerville.

She was a 1960 graduate of New London High School and attended Wellspring Church in Mt. Pleasant. Ann worked for Shores Pharmacy and Dr. Robert McPheron Optometry, both in New London. She was a member of Eastern Star; was an avid reader; loved spending time with her family; and she and Donald especially enjoyed fishing with Paul.

Survivors include her husband of West Des Moines; her children, Mary (Tony) Martin of New London, Julie (Charles) Griffith of Cape Coral, Florida, Barbara Kaine of Ft. Myers, Florida, Michael Hanson of New London, and Tiffany (Wayne) Bergman of Altoona; fifteen grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; sister Barbara Parker of Mt. Pleasant; step-sister Leslie (Dennis) Krieger of Middletown; and three nephews. She was preceded in death by her son Kenneth; her parents; step-mother Verlee Parker; and step-father Jake Wegmuller.

According to her wishes, her body has been cremated and a private family inurnment will be held at Burge Cemetery. Visitation for Mrs. Hanson will begin at noon March 17, at Elliott Chapel, New London. The family will be present to greet friends from 3:00 – 5:00. A memorial has been established for Cradle of Hope. Social distancing and masks would be appreciated. Online condolences may be expressed at www.elliottfuneralchapel.com.