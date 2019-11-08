Election Wrap Up

Henry County Auditor Shelly Barber says William Bender has agreed to accept the position of Winfield Mayor. Bender received 23 write in votes in the November 5 elections, Robert Quinn received 11 and Ryan Kinneberg received 5. Barber also said Hillsboro had a write in position for Council member for a 4 year term and one for a 2 year term to fill a vacancy. For the 4 year term David Shaver received 11 write in votes. He has agreed to serve and Gary Hilterbrand has agreed to the 2 year term to fill that vacancy. Barber told the Department Heads during their meeting with the Board of Supervisors Thursday that she had expected possible confusion with the combined elections for city and school boards. There were some people that went to the wrong polling site but it didn’t cause any real problems. She said several people called her office ahead to find out where to vote. The results will become official with the supervisors’ canvas of the votes November 12. She also reported there was only 10% voter turnout for the elections.