Elaine Tweedy

Elaine L. Tweedy, 89, of Mt. Pleasant, IA, passed away on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at Henry County Health Center.

According to Mrs. Tweedy’s wishes, her body was donated to University of Iowa Deeded Body Program for scientific research. Visitation will begin at 12:00 noon on Friday, June 7th, at Olson~Powell Memorial Chapel, where the family will greet friends from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. that evening. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m., on Saturday, June 8th, at Olson~Powell Memorial Chapel, with Pastor Rick Moorman officiating. Burial in Pleasant Hill Cemetery will be at a later date. Gifts of love and friendship may be given to Oakland Mills Community Church or Mt. Pleasant Public Library. On-line condolences may be directed to www.olsonpowell.com.

Born February 19, 1930, in Washington, IA, Elaine LaRue was the daughter of Merle R. and Freda Mae (Barr) Green. She was a 1948 graduate of Washington High School. She attended Iowa Wesleyan College for one year. On June 15, 1949, Elaine married Roger William Tweedy at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, IA. He preceded her in death on November 10, 2001.

Growing up Elaine lived in Washington, Dubuque, and Iowa City and then returned to Washington, where she graduated from high school in 1948. She moved to the Mt. Pleasant area, following her marriage, in 1949. As a homemaker, Elaine’s highest priority was her husband and children. She was a devoted grandmother. Elaine attended Oakland Mills Community Church, taught Sunday school, and worked with youth in the AWANA program.

Known to many as “the bread lady” Elaine baked and sold baked goods at the farmer’s market in Mt. Pleasant. She was associated with the American Field Service (AFS) organization in Mt. Pleasant. She was a member of the neighborhood club, known as L.B.S. (Let’s Be Sociable) and a member of Oakland Mills Ladies Aid. In her later years, Elaine enjoyed quilting, reading, and bird watching.

Elaine is survived by four daughters, Cindy (Kermit) Sperfslage, Peggy (Carl) Frank, Julie (Rod) Merfeld, all of Mt. Pleasant, IA, and Sally (Joe) Bednarik of Bettendorf, IA; a son, Ross Tweedy of Mt. Pleasant, IA; and eight grandchildren, Trevor Sperfslage, Megan Wienke, Emily Meyer, David Frank, Louie Frank, Jake Tweedy, Skye Fahnlander, and Roman Fahnlander. She is also survived by 14 great-grandchildren.

Along with her loving husband, Roger, and her parents, Elaine was preceded in death by two brothers, Dick Green and Ted Green; and a special neighbor and friend, Lloyd Barnes.