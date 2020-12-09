Elaine M. Ingwersen

Elaine M. Ingwersen, 89, of Mt. Pleasant passed away on Sunday, December 6, 2020, at Park Place Elder Living Center in Mt. Pleasant.

Graveside Services will be held on Friday, December 11, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the White Oak Cemetery with Pastor David Forrester officiating. In leu of flowers memorials may be directed to Alzheimer’s Research in her memory. Those wishing to go to the cemetery may meet at the Murphy Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant at 1:30 on Friday.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.murphyfuneralandmonuments.com

