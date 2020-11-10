Elaine Baese

Elaine Baese, of Lockridge, Iowa passed away on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at her daughter’s home in Tulsa, Oklahoma at the age of 93.

Memorial Service will be at 2:30 pm, Saturday, November 14, 2020 at the Murphy Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant. Private family burial was in the Glasgow Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the Seasons Hospice of Tulsa, Oklahoma in her memory.

