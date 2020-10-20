Eileen Carlson

Eileen Carlson, 98, of Columbus Junction, passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020, at Colonial Manor. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral & Cremation Services of Columbus Junction, formerly the Stacy-Lewis Funeral Home. Burial will be in Columbus City Cemetery. Following the burial, a time of food and fellowship will be held at the Columbus Junction American Legion. Visitation will from 9:00 a.m. until time of service on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at the funeral home. A memorial has been established for the Columbus Junction American Legion. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.sandhfuneralservice.com

Inez Eileen Webb was born on June 20, 1922 in McDonald, Kansas the daughter of Frank H. and Myrva (Craig) Webb. On April 9, 1946, Eileen was united in married to Marvin E. Carlson in McDonald. She graduated from McDonald High School, where she was a member of the marching band. She had worked for Denver Telephone Company and McCleary – Cummings. Eileen was member of the Presbyterian Church of Cotter, Eastern Star, VFW Auxiliary, Cotter Guild and Hobby Club. She enjoyed crafts, playing the organ and cooking.

Eileen will be deeply missed by her son, Dennis Carlson of Houston, TX; grandchildren, Jeremy (Melissa) O’Neil of Indianola, Ali (Kyle Palmersheim) Carlson of Marion and Bret (Davin Rankin) Carlson of Iowa City; great-grandchildren, Kate and Patrick O’Neil and daughter-in-law, Barbara Carlson of Columbus Junction.

Eileen was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Marvin; son, Mike Carlson and two sisters, Vivian Webb and LaVieva Casselman-Harper.