Eicher Emmanuel Mennonite Church Celebrates 150th Anniversary – Saturday and Sunday, June 30th – July 1st, 2018

A question to ponder: What do the following far-flung destinations around the globe have in common?

Alsace, France – Regia, Latvia – Tiachung, Tiawan – Zurich, Switzerland – Bluffton, Ohio – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Hoteville, Arizona – Wadsworth, Ohio – Tokyo, Japan and Darlington, Oklahoma.

The short answer is Eicher Emmanuel Mennonite Church. The long answer will be revealed during a video presentation that is just one part of a weekend of events that Eicher church is offering to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the 1868 construction of the 1st church building. Amish Mennonite families had been meeting in member’s homes since about 1850, but the hard work of Bishop Joseph Goldsmith, and early church leaders such as Benjamin Eicher, the church’s first pastor, resulted in the first Amish Mennonite church to be constructed in Henry and Washington counties.

The church will present the video “From hooks and eyes to iPhones – A 150 year History of Eicher Emmanuel Mennonite Church” on Saturday evening, June 30th at 6:30pm followed by an ice cream social in the church fellowhip hall.

Sunday, July 1st activities include 9:00 AM coffee and rolls prior to 10:00 morning worship, which will feature comments from several former pastors to the congregation. A noon luncheon will be served, and at 2:00 PM, the weekend activities will conclude with an Eicher cemetery tour conducted by local historian, Michael Zahs.

The congregation invites everyone who has been a part of, or has an interest in Eicher’s church history to join in the celebration.

The Eicher Emmanuel Mennonite Church is located at 2670 330th Street, Wayland, Iowa. Please contact Pastor Dave Schooley at 641-208-6670 for any questions.