Effie Pearl Miller

Effie Pearl Miller, 90 of the Trenton Community passed away on Friday, August 7, 2020, at Sunny Brook Assisted Living Center in Mt. Pleasant.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at the Trenton United Methodist Church in Trenton with Rev. Jeffrey McPheron officiating. Private family burial will be held in the White Oak Cemetery north of Rome. Friends may call after 2 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Monday at the Murphy Funeral Home in Mt. Pleasant. The family will not be present. Memorials may be directed to the White Oak Cemetery or to the Trenton United Methodist Church in her memory.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at wwwmurphyfuneralandmonuments.com

Murphy Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant is caring for her arrangements.