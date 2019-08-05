Edna Lucille Garmoe

Edna Lucille Garmoe, 86, of Montrose, Iowa, passed away at 1:38 p.m. Saturday, August 3, 2019, at the West Point Care Center in West Point, Iowa.

She was born on January 13, 1933 in Unionville, Missouri the daughter of Fredric Clyde and Ruth Edna (Choate) Thompson. On September 30, 1952, she married Willard Preston Garmoe. He preceded her in death on April 4, 2009.

Survivors include her two sons: Willard (Margie) Garmoe, Jr. of West Point, Iowa, Russell Eugene (Sabine) Garmoe of Kileen, Texas; three daughters: Evelyn Peggy (Gary) Calvert of Argyle, Iowa, Debra Susan Garmoe of Fort Madison, Iowa and Cheryl Velinda Baumgart of Hockley, Texas; ten grandchildren: Ben Baumgart, Rebecca Horn, Kathy Garmoe, Williard Preston Garmoe III, Paul Starks, Nathan Starks, Carrie V. Stice, Christopher Garmoe, Dominick Garmoe and Brandon Garmoe; sixteen great grandchildren and two brothers: Fred (Joann) Thompson and Joe (Jackie) Thompson : Louise Carr and Shirley Burroughs.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband: Willard; three brothers: Hubert in infancy, Norman and Clyde Thompson, one grandson and one sister Nellie Pohlpeter .

Lucille worked as a secretary and clerk at Woolworths. She enjoyed quilting, crocheting, reading, watching television and most of all, spending time with her grandchildren.

Friends may call from 12:00 noon to 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at Schmitz Funeral Home in Donnellson.

Her family will receive friends from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, August 8, 2019, at Schmitz Funeral Home in Donnellson.

A Funeral Service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, August 8, 2019, at Schmitz Funeral Home in Donnellson with Father Dennis Hoffman officiating.

Burial will be at Montrose Cemetery in Montrose, Iowa.

A memorials have been established in her memory for the Montrose Fire and Rescue or Lee County Hospice.

Schmitz Funeral Home in Donnellson is assisting the family with arrangements. On-line condolences to the family may be left at www.schmitzfuneralhomes@windstream.com.