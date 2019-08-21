Early North Pole Express Ticket Sales

Midwest Central Railroad is planning some early ticket sales on the Thursday of Old Threshers for two North Pole Express dates.Tickets will be available for purchase for November 30th for trains at 10am, and 6 pm and December 1st trains at 11am, 1pm, 3pm, and 5 pm. Tickets for the other dates and times will still go on sale on November 1st at midnight. Tickets can be purchased online through Brown Paper Tickets or by call 800-838-3006.