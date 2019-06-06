Early Morning Accident Under Investigation

On June 6, 2019, at approximately 1:00AM, the Mount Pleasant Police Department located a silver, 2001, Ford Escort, that had been involved in a single vehicle crash near the intersection of North Iowa Avenue and U.S. Highway 218 north of Mount Pleasant, Iowa. After deputies arrived on scene along with other Mount Pleasant officers, the driver of said vehicle was located away from the vehicle. The driver, who was identified as Cory Brandon Stevens (31 years of age) of Sigourney, Iowa, sustained suspected/incapacitating injuries. He was transported to the Henry County Health Center and later to the University of Iowa Hospitals. At this time, this crash is still under investigation by the Henry County Sheriff’s Office.

Other assisting agencies with this crash were Mount Pleasant Fire and Rescue, Henry County Health Center Paramedics, and the Mount Pleasant Police Department.