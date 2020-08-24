Early Morning Accident

On August 21, 2020, at approximately 3:21AM, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office and the Mount Pleasant Police Department were notified of a female subject walking eastbound in the westbound lanes of traffic near Mount Pleasant. The subject was located north of the Pilot Truck Stop on an exit ramp. After an investigation it was found that the female subject, Mary Cecilia Wegmuller of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, had been operating a white, 2006, Toyota Sienna traveling westbound on U.S. Highway 34. Mary made admission statements of using a cellular device while operating the vehicle. Due to Mary using a cellular device while driving, she drove off the roadway into the median and lost control. Mary over corrected the vehicle, crossed both lanes of westbound traffic, and wrecked into a guardrail located next to an overpass. Mary wrecked the vehicle near the intersection of Hickory Avenue and U.S. Highway 34. Mary did not sustain injuries. Mary was given a citation for failing to maintain control of a motor vehicle. The vehicle was a total loss.