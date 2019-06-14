Early Childhood Area Board Meeting

Individuals with disabilities are encouraged to attend. If you are a person with a disability who requires an

accommodation in order to participate in this event please contact the Director at 319-461-1369.

DHLW Early Childhood Area

Des Moines, Henry, Louisa, Washington

Agenda

June 18th 2019

5:00pm

Louisa County ISU Extension

317 Van Buren St., Wapello IA

5:00pm

Call to order (Establishment of quorum)

Welcome & Introductions

Approval of Agenda

Action

Review/Acceptance of Minutes

1. Consider approval of May 21st 2019 minutes

Action

Financial Report – Treasurer

1. Consider approval of current financial report

Action

Contract Amendment – Tasha Beghtol

1. Consider request to amend the Des Moines County Dental Day Care contract with Lee County Health Department

2. Consider contract amendment with Central Iowa Juvenile Detention Center

Action

FY20 Program Contracts – Tasha Beghtol

1. Consider approval of revised program budgets and contracts for FY20 services

Action

Columbus Junction Childcare – Angela Shipley

• Information about the new board and center activities

Information &

Board Professional Development

CCR&R – Becky White and Tessa Amoto

• Information about CCR&R consultant services, QRS, and agency updates

Information &

Board Professional Development

Association of ECI Area Boards – Tasha Beghtol

1. Consider approval of membership pledge

Action

Administrative update – Tasha Beghtol

Information

Public Open Comment