Earl Garrels (final arrangements)

Earl L. Garrels, 91, of Danville, died Friday, September 20, 2019 at Savannah Heights in Mt. Pleasant.

The funeral service for Earl Garrels will be 2:00 PM, Wednesday at Elliott Chapel, New London, with Pastor David Mixon officiating. Visitation will begin at 9 AM with the family greeting friends from 12:30 until the time of the service.

Burial will follow in Long Creek Cemetery.

Memorials for Long Creek United Methodist Church and Every Step Hospice have been established in his memory.

Online condolences may be left at www.elliottfuneralchapel.com.

