Earl Davis, Jr.

Earl Davis, Jr., 89, of New London, died Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Henry County Health Center, Mt. Pleasant.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 AM, June 19, 2020 at Elliott Chapel, New London with Pastor Kathleen Moore officiating. Visitation will begin at 9:00 AM with the family greeting friends beginning at 10:30 until the time of the service. Inurnment will follow at Burge Cemetery with military rites by the Henry County Honor Guard. Memorials have been established to the New London United Methodist Church and New London Fire and Rescue.

