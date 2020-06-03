Dynnette G. Smith

Dynnette G. Smith, 57, of Cantril, Iowa passed away on May 30, 2020 at Van Buren County Hospital in Keosauqua, Iowa after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born on February 1, 1963 in Keosauqua, Iowa to Robert and Kay Walker Roush. She married R.L. Smith on August 8, 1981 in Keosauqua, Iowa. Together R.L. and Dynnette raised three sons, Tel, T and Tanner.

Dynnette worked for Van Buren County Community School District as a paraprofessional. She was a member of Center Chapel United Methodist Church and active in little league as her boys grew up playing baseball. She also enjoyed playing the piano. Dynnette will be greatly missed by her friends and family.

She is survived by her husband, R.L. of Cantril, Iowa; her mother, Kay Roush of Keosauqua; three sons, Tel Smith (Lacey Boyd) of Keosauqua, Iowa, Ty Smith of Memphis, Missouri, Tanner Smith (Aldina Wood) of Iowa City, Iowa; three sisters, Debra (Craig) Deming of Oskaloosa, Iowa, Diane (Richard) Mohr of Long Grove, Iowa, Dixie (Ted) Daugherty of Mt. Sterling, Iowa; a brother, Douglas Roush of Keosauqua, Iowa; mother-in-law, Maxine Smith of Cantril, Iowa; a granddaughter expected soon; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Roush, and father-in-law, Jerry Smith.

Dynnette’s wish was to donate her body to the University of Iowa for the advancement of research and science. A Celebration of Life will be held from 1:00 -5:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Tel’s house, 906 2nd Street, Keosauqua, Iowa 52565. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Dynnette’s honor may be made to her family for designation at a later date. Online condolences may be directed to www.pedrickfuneralhome.com.