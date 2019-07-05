Duane A. Grelk

Duane A. Grelk, 81, of Donnellson, Iowa, passed away at 6:15 a.m., Friday, July 5, 2019, in Donnellson, Iowa.

Duane was born on February 22, 1938, in Saint, the son of Lloyd and Catherine (Walljasper) Grelk. On June 20, 1959, he married Mary L. Specketer in Saint Paul, Iowa.

Survivors include his wife: Mary; three children: Mike Grelk, Dan (Robin) Grelk and Dennis (Christina) Grelk; four grandchildren: Dee Jay, Mitch, Scott and Erinn; five great-grandchildren: Ruger, Isabella, Samuel, Emi and Charlotte; seven siblings: Gary Grelk, Kenneth (Denne) Grelk, Robert (Linda) Grelk, Paul Grelk, Barbara (Kenneth) Guenther, Eileen Vorwaldt and Mary Ellen Umbarger. Also surviving are several nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers: Norbert Grelk and Anthony Grelk.

Duane served in the United States Army during the Berlin Crisis. He was a member of the Embury United Methodist Church, Donnellson American Legion Post #474 and the Farm Bureau. Duane owned Grelk Construction and was also a farmer. He enjoyed farm related activities and watching bicycle racing events.

The family will receive friends from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 8, 2019 at Embury United Methodist Church in rural Donnellson, Iowa.

A Memorial Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. at the Embury United Methodist Church with Pastor Lanette Van officiating.

Burial will be at Embury Cemetery with Full Military Rites presented by the Donnellson American Legion.

A memorial has been established for the Embury Cemetery in his name.

