Drug Take Back

Drug Take BackWritten by Theresa Rose on October 12, 2020
On October 24th, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. the Henry County Sheriff’s Office will be teaming up with the Mount Pleasant Police Department, New London Police Department, Winfield Police Department, and Henry County Reserves to collect prescription medications.
There will be several locations throughout the county to dispose of old and unused medications. Locations include……
- New London Police Department
- Winfield Police Department
- Mount Pleasant Police Department
- Wayland Fire Department
- Henry County Sheriff’s Office
- Salem City Hall/ Fire Station