Drug Arrest

On December 3, 2018, at approximately 6:54PM, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office performed a traffic stop on a black, 2006, Hyundai Azera, near the intersection of 260th Street and U.S. Highway 34 near New London, Iowa. After an investigation, it was found that the driver, Jermaine Lavelle Carr of Burlington, Iowa, was driving a motor vehicle while having a barred driver’s license.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office canine unit was also deployed at the scene and alerted to the odor of narcotics being emitted from the vehicle. After a subsequent search of the vehicle, it was found that Jermaine Carr was in possession of a controlled substance.

Jermain Carr was arrested and transported to the Henry County Jail where he was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance – Marijuana First Offense, a Serious Misdemeanor, and Driving While Barred, an Aggravated Misdemeanor.