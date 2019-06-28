Drowning

On June 27, 2019, at 7:34 PM, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call regarding a subject who went under water and did not resurface, while swimming in a private pond, in the 2900 grid of River Road. Henry County Sheriff’s Deputies, Mount Pleasant Fire Department, and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources all responded to the scene.

Recovery efforts to remove the subject from the pond were initiated by emergency personnel on scene. At about 9:46 PM, the subject was located and removed from the pond.

Cori Diandre Fitten, 21, Mt. Pleasant; was pronounced deceased on scene, by accidental drowning.