Driving conditions may be tricky Sunday

Nov. 24, 2018 – AMES, Iowa – Snowy and windy conditions with periodic gusts up to 40 mph are expected on Sunday, especially for areas south of Interstate 80. The Iowa Department of Transportation reminds motorists that even small amounts of snowfall coupled with high winds can cause hazardous driving conditions.

Once snow begins to fall the Iowa DOT will be working to clear roads, but blowing snow can cause roadways to quickly become re-covered after trucks pass through and visibility to become greatly reduced.

Iowa DOT reminds travelers that trips during severe winter weather can take three or four times longer than normal. Motorists are urged to monitor weather and road conditions before traveling and evaluate the necessity of each trip during poor driving conditions. Log on to http://511ia.org/ for the latest road conditions, towing restrictions, and snowplow locations and photos.

If you must travel Sunday and early Monday, please consider the following recommendations: