Driver Suffers Fatal Medical Emergency

The Lee County Sheriff’s Department investigated a car that went off the road as a result of a fatal medical emergency. Carol Reed of Ft. Madison was driving south near the intersection of Hwy 218 and Primrose Road. Apparently, she suffered a medical problem leading to her death. The vehicle left the roadway, traveling onto the shoulder and coming to rest in the grass alongside the road. Reed was pronounced dead at the scene by the medical examiner’s office personnel.