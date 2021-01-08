Driver Going Over 100 Mph in Town

On 1/8/21 at approximately 1:07 hours, Mt Pleasant Police began to receive calls about a car traveling southbound on N. Broadway. The car was observed traveling an estimated 100 mph through a stop sign at N Broadway and Orange St. The car then continued southbound in excess of 55 mph and passed two cars in the Iowa Wesleyan University campus area. The vehicle then went west on Saunders and ran a stop sign at Saunders and N. White. The vehicle then went south and was observed at Gas Land. Police able to stop the vehicle soon after on W. Washington St. The driver was identified as Tristen Parson age 21 of Mt Pleasant. He was arrested and transported to the Henry County Jail where he was held pending arraignment. He was charged with Reckless Driving, two counts of speeding over 25 mph over the posted limit, and two counts of Failure to obey a Stop Sign. The Mt Pleasant was assisted by the Henry County Sheriff’s Office and numerous citizens.