Dr. Paul F. McPheron

Dr. Paul F. McPheron, 93, of New London, died Thursday, April 16, 2020 at his home. He was born January 1, 1927 in Trenton to Lee Ellis and Anna Katherine Elliott McPheron. On October 11, 1953, he married Wanda Grace Wirsig in Donnellson.

He was valedictorian of the New London High School class of 1944, a graduate of University of Iowa, and Northern Illinois College of Optometry. For 43 years he was a self-employed optometrist in New London, retiring in 1984. Dr. McPheron served as a Seaman in the Navy ROTC during WWII. He was a lifetime member of New London United Methodist Church where he taught Sunday School and was a trustee; and also served on the Burge Cemetery board where he worked tirelessly. During high school he was an outstanding athlete in track, football, baseball and basketball. He enjoyed doing yardwork and working around the house. Paul and Wanda enjoyed all types of dancing and loved traveling, especially going on cruises.

Besides his wife, survivors include three sons; Jeffrey (Sherri) of Mt. Pleasant, Dennis (Margarita) and Robert (Julie) both of New London; one daughter Diane (Rick) Schnicker of New London; six grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren. Preceding him in death were his parents, brother Dick, and sister Lois Caldwell.

According to his wishes, his body has been cremated. In keeping with Governor Kim Reynolds order during the COVID-19 health crisis, a private memorial service will be held at Elliott Chapel with inurnment at Burge Cemetery. Memorials have been established for the New London United Methodist Church and the Salvation Army. Online condolences may be left at www.elliottfuneralchapel.com.