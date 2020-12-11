Dr. Carl Reschly DVM

Dr. Carl Reschly DVM, 88, of Wayland, Iowa died peacefully at Parkview Home on Thursday, December 10, 2020.

Funeral arrangements are in care of the Beatty-Peterseim Funeral Home. A private funeral service will be held on Sunday, December 13, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Wayland Mennonite Church. A live stream of the service will be on the Beatty-Peterseim Facebook page. The public is welcome to a procession to the cemetery at 1:45PM from the church to the family graveside service at North Hill Cemetery, which will also be livestreamed. In lieu of flowers, a general memorial has been established.

Carl was born March 11, 1932 in Olds, Iowa to Henry and Mabel (Roth) Reschly. He graduated from Olds High School in 1950 and attended veterinary school at Iowa State University, graduating as a proud Cyclone in 1956. He started Wayland Veterinary Clinic in 1957 and retired in 1997 after 40 years of continuous service.

Carl married Carole Widmer on June 29, 1958 and they lived in Wayland ever since. Even with the demands of his large animal practice, he stayed involved with his children’s lives from their earliest activities through adulthood. He was an active member of Wayland Mennonite Church and held several different offices with the Eastern Iowa Veterinary Association.

In his later years he enjoyed his grandchildren, camping, and spending time at his condo at Lake of the Ozarks. These activities were cut short due to health problems which eventually led him to residency at Parkview Home since 2008. While at Parkview, he never bemoaned his health limitations. He was esteemed by the staff because of his positive attitude.

Survivors include his dedicated and loving wife Carole, daughter Ann (Joel) Lorentzen of Rock Island, Illinois, son Dr. Keith (Leslie) Reschly MD of Southport, North Carolina; four grandchildren Becky (Kraig) Kelly, Caitlin (Ben) Lokey, Kyle (Kelsey) Reschly, Nick Reschly; three great-grandchildren; two siblings Dr. Ron (Barb) Reschly MD and Dr. Wilbur Reschly MD.

Carl was preceded in death by his parents, a still-born infant daughter, and siblings Jerry Reschly, Dorothy Reschly, Beverly Ockert, and an infant brother.