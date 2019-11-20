Dovetta Helmers

Dovetta Helmers, 48, of LaHarpe, Illinois passed away Sunday, November 17, 2019 at the Fort Madison Community Hospital.

She was born December 31, 1970 in Fort Madison, the daughter of Robert F. And Dorothea Parker Cochran. On September 6, 1997 she married Derek Helmers.

Dovetta was a graduate of Central Lee High School in Donnellson, Iowa. She worked as a CNA and cook in the LaHarpe area. She always enjoyed seeing and visiting with her co-workers and customers.

She loved animals, sewing, collecting wolf figurines and rocks. She enjoyed nature, observing clouds, riding motorcycles with her husband and spending time with her family and friends. She was a very caring and giving person and continued that after her death by being an organ donor.

She is survived by her husband; three children, Breanne Helmers of Detroit, Michigan, Rick (Sloan Kirkenslager) Blumer of Knightdale, North Carolina and John D. Helmers of Warrensburg, Missouri; her parents, Robert and Dorothea Cochran of Argyle, Iowa; two sisters, Bonita Cass of Bonaparte, Iowa and Mary (Dave) Eid of Wever, Iowa; two brothers, John (Angie) Cochran of Argyle and Tom (Vicki) Cochran of Danville, Iowa; her mother-in-law, Sharon (Tate) Lindahl of Macomb, Illinois; one brother-in-law, Doug (Amanda McColpin) Helmers of Rothville, Missouri; one sister-in-law, Debbie (Tim) Canfield of Ada, Oklahoma and several nieces and nephews.

Dovetta was preceded in death by grandparents.

Friends may call after 3:00 p.m. Thursday, November 21, 2019 at Banks & Beals Funeral Home in LaHarpe where the family will receive friends from 5:00 until 8:00 p.m. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday at Banks & Beals with Jerry Brown officiating. Cremation will be accorded following the service. A memorial fund has been established for the LaHarpe Fire Department or the LaHarpe Ambulance Service.