Dover Presents F.R.E.D

New London and area residents have a unique opportunity to hear and see an extraordinary program in action. On October 21st at 1:30 p.m., Andrea Wright, with the Mt. Pleasant Correctional facility, will introduce F.R.E.D. (Fully Rescued Education and Development program) at the Dover Museum..

This is a program that puts dogs with inmate handlers at the Mt. Pleasant Correctional Facility. It is an effort to help rehabilitate the dogs from the P.A.W. animal shelter in Ft. Madison. “It was an effort get our dogs ready to go into society and become family pets,” according to P.A.W. Executive Director Sandy Brown.

Handlers have to have specific criteria and qualifications to be a handler. They have classes and rules and inspections.

The dogs must be able to do 10 things on command before getting a Good Canine Certificate. They range from sitting, staying and being friendly to strangers to walking on a leash through a group of people while being comfortable doing so.

This six-week program is a win-win for both the dogs and the inmates. The dogs will return to the shelter where they will be more adoptable.

F.R.E.D has been done at other facilities, but currently Mt. Pleasant is the closest location that works with the program.

Ms. Wright will bring one of the dogs from the shelter that an inmate has been training. This is a free program about the obedience training of these dogs. Refreshments will be served. Hope to see you there.