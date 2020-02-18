DOT Requesting Public Input

The Iowa Department of Transportation is requesting public input on the proposed bridge replacement of the Iowa 78 bridge over Honey Creek, 1.8 miles west of U.S. 61 in Louisa County, and the project detour.

The proposed project involves removing the existing 151-foot long x 26-foot wide steel beam bridge and replacing it with a triple 12-foot wide x 12-foot high reinforced concrete box culvert. The proposed project will also involve some clearing and grubbing, grading and backfilling, installing an inlet splash basin and revetment for erosion control, adding new 9-inch PCC pavement for the bridge approaches, and temporary or permanent relocation of utilities. Construction would occur calendar year 2021.

Through traffic on Iowa 78 would be detoured during construction using Louisa County Road H-16/M Avenue (south and north), Louisa County Rd H-16/40th Street (east and west) to U.S. 61 (south and north). It is anticipated the detour will be in place for the majority of the construction. Local traffic will have access to Iowa 78 except for the lanes crossing the bridge over Honey Creek (mile marker 56.90) during the bridge closure.

For general information regarding the proposed improvements or public meeting, contact Hector Torres-Cacho, transportation planner, Iowa DOT District 5 Office, 205 E. 227th Street, Fairfield, Iowa 52556, phone 647-472-4171 or 800-766-4368, email hector.torres-cacho@iowadot.us.

Visit the Iowa DOT’s project-related public involvement event website at www.iowadot.gov/pim for information about scheduled public meetings and hearings, and opportunities to offer input to the Iowa DOT during the development of certain projects. Comments and questions should be received by March 3, 2020. If you would like to receive future email notifications, or submit a comment or question regarding this project, go to: www.bit.ly/iowadot12186.

#