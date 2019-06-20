Dorothy M. Ellis

Dorothy M. Ellis, 83, of Mt. Pleasant, died Saturday, June 15, 2019 at her grandson’s residence in Moline, IL.

A celebration of life for Dorothy will be held from 5-7 PM on Wednesday, June 26 at the Mt. Pleasant Golf and Country Club. The Kimzey Funeral Home, 213 N. Main St., Mt. Pleasant, is assisting with the arrangements.

Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be directed to www.kimzeyfuneralhome.com

Mrs. Ellis, the former Dorothy Mae Woodsmall, was born February 28, 1936 in Mt. Pleasant. She was the daughter of Everett and Lavina (Miller) Woodsmall. She attended school in Mt. Pleasant. She married Kenneth Dean Ellis in 1961.

Dorothy assisted her husband Kenny in the operation of their business, Ellis Auto Repair. She was very adept and meticulous crocheting. She crafted an untold number of doilies, table cloths and other crocheted items, giving them away as gifts. Dorothy also loved birdwatching as she kept feeders filled to attract the birds. She also maintained a fondness of Westerns, especially those featuring John Wayne.

Those thankful for sharing in Dorothy’s life include her husband Kenny; a daughter, Terri Sanderson of Middletown, IA; 3 sisters – Goldie Coen of Burlington, Betty (Dennis) Goben of Mt. Pleasant and Connie Woodsmall of Mt. Pleasant and grandchildren Aminn, Josh and Zach Ellis, Elizabeth Bowlin, Bryce Fraise and Alisha Cook as well as numerous great and great-great grandchildren.

Dorothy is preceded in death by 2 daughters – Jenny Peterson and Lori Ellis, a brother – Mike Woodsmall, a sister – Ruth Woodsmall and a grandson Silas Fraise.