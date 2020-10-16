Dorothy Louise Boyd

Dorothy Louise Boyd, 91, of Mt. Pleasant died Thursday, October 15, 2020 at the New London Specialty Care in New London, Iowa.

The daughter of Howard and Anna Merle (Brown) Burkey was born on December 22, 1928 in Henry County, Iowa. Dorothy graduated from Salem High School in 1946. She was united in marriage to Edwin Boyd on December 31, 1959 in Clinton, Iowa. They made their home in the Mt. Pleasant community where Dorothy was a realtor and president of Iris Realty Company until she retired in 2000. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church, Chamber of Commerce, a former member of Mt. Pleasant Kiwanis Club and the Cotillion Club.

Dorothy is survived by her 2 daughters Janet (Bill) Martin of New London and Judith Bowman of Le Mars; 2 granddaughters Belinda (Ron) DeWitt and Teresa (Chad) Johnson, both of rural Solon; 4 great grandchildren Eli (Kelsey) DeWitt, Chandler DeWitt, Hunter Johnson and fiancée Rylee Blood, Keegan Johnson; and her best friend, Jack Conn of Mt. Pleasant.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Edwin, daughter Nancy, and a brother in infancy.

A private service will be held Sunday, October 18, 2020 at Olson-Powell Memorial Chapel with burial in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery near Mt. Pleasant. Friends may sign the guest book on Saturday, October 17, 2020 from 10:00 AM until 2:00 PM at the Olson-Powell Memorial Chapel. A memorial fund has been established for Great River Hospice and Habitat for Humanity. The Olson-Powell Memorial Chapel is caring for Dorothy and her family. www.powellfuneralhomes.com