Doris Sharp

Doris Alea Sharp, 91, of New London, died Saturday, January 30, 2021 at Sunnybrook, Mt. Pleasant.

She was born February 20, 1929 in Des Moines County, Iowa, the daughter of Harry Everett and Esther Alea Danielson Sharp. She worked for many years at the Henry County Courthouse and served as County Auditor during that time, retiring in December 1988. Doris was a member of the New London United Methodist Church, Chapter EV, P.E.O., Henry County Republican Women, and enjoyed playing golf at Deerwood Golf Club. She enjoyed playing cards, collecting plates, lighthouses, and Precious Moments. She took great pride in working with Sharp genealogy and doing research for other families. She traveled to all 48 states, seeking information from different libraries.

Doris is survived by her nephew and nieces, Roger Sharp of Winfield, Reva Scully of Burlington, and Ronna Pazdral of Annandale, Virginia; and cousins. She was preceded in death by brothers, Raymond and Harold Sharp, and sister, Eleanor Kennedy.

Graveside services will be held at 2:00 PM, Wednesday, February 3, at Burge Cemetery, New London. Pastor Jeff Duffy will officiate. A memorial has been established to EveryStep Hospice, Mt. Pleasant.

Elliott Chapel, New London is assisting the family. Online condolences may be left at

www.elliottfuneralchapel.com