Don’t Wait Until the Last Minute To Check-Out 2019 Medicare Drug Plans

Medicare offers one time a year when you can change prescription drug plans or enroll in a plan if you missed earlier deadlines. This period runs from October 15 through December 7. If you’re going to change or enroll in a plan don’t wait until the last minute. The two weeks before December 7 will be very busy for the plans, 1-800-Medicare and organizations helping people enroll. It may be difficult to get through if you wait.

If you do change plans be sure to keep a copy of the signed and dated enrollment form, confirmation of an online enrollment, or the confirmation number given if you enroll over the phone. If you enroll over the phone also get the name of the person you spoke with and record the date and time of the call.

The next opportunity for most people on Medicare to change will be at the end of 2019 so take advantage of this time to compare plans and make changes if you like. The Senior Health Insurance Information Program or SHIIP at Henry County Health Center is available to help you. Call 319-386-6774.