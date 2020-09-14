Donna Jean Brinkman

Donna Jean Brinkman, 88, of Gilbert, Arizona, formerly of Southeast Iowa, passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020 in Gilbert. She was born May 5, 1932 in Marion, Iowa to Lester O. and Alta Ansell Gonterman.

When she was two years old, the family moved to White Cloud, Kansas and at age 15, they moved to Hiawatha, Kansas. She was a graduate of Robinson High School in Robinson, Kansas.

On August 31, 1950, Donna married Charles Raymond Brinkman in Hiawatha. They lived in Lyndon, Kansas while she attended college in Topeka, majoring in music. She was a beautiful pianist and enjoyed giving lessons to all ages after moving to Mesa, Arizona. She enjoyed doing crafts and following the flea markets. When the crafts became too heavy to tote around, she turned to being a clown.

In October of 1979, her husband, Raymond, died suddenly while they were visiting her brother Jack and family.

Besides her husband and parents, Donna was preceded in death by her brothers Jerald and Jack; two infant sisters and one infant brother; and a nephew Phil Gonterman. She is survived by many cousins including Charles and Lois Brinkman of Danville, Marty and Roberta Gonterman of Bonaparte, and Darold and Barbara Schultz of Cedar Rapids.

A graveside inurnment will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, September 19th at Bonaparte Cemetery with Mr. Douglas Brinkman officiating.