Donna Elmore (final arrangements)

Donna Sue Elmore, 77, of New London, died Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Henry County Health Center.

The memorial service for Donna Elmore will be 10:00 am, Monday at Elliott Chapel with the family receiving friends one hour prior to the service. Mr. Dave Bennage will officiate. According to her wishes, her body has been cremated and inurnment will be at a later date. A memorial has been established to help with funeral expenses.

Online condolences may be left at www.elliottfuneralchapel.com.