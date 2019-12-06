Donations need for WMU J-Term projects

W-MU Middle School/High School students and teachers will be involved in a project-based learning experience from January 6-14, 2020. This is the second year W-MU is doing this kind of high-interest learning experience for it’s Middle School and High School students right after the holiday break. Teachers generate the topic areas covered and develop a plan for the instruction and collaborative work the students will experience. A ‘Showcasing’ of the projects and work completed by the students and teachers will take place on Tuesday, January 14th. This will be open to the community. Donations for the J-Term projects would greatly be appreciated. W-MU will conduct a supply-drive December 12th and December 17th at the beginning of the basketball games. Please drop off your contributions for the J-Term class you choose in the box/container marked in the school lobby area during one of those games. There is a list of ideas for donations on our website at kilj.com.

Ideas for donations:

“Otherworld: An Interactive Art Experience” –

Found objects (tissue boxes, plastic containers, pop cans/bottles, plastic bags, etc)

Saran wrap

Black plastic tarps

Milk Jugs

Wire

Yarn

Fishing line

Large cardboard pieces, boxes

Large pieces of styrofoam (flat or shaped)

Wood scraps

Metal scraps

Christmas lights

Anything interesting enough that can be repurposed

Sidewalk chalk

“One Moment in time: Photography”-

Picture frames

WalMart or Walgreens gift card (to develop pictures)

“Wilderness Survival”-

Camping Supplies:

rope

paracord

lighters

fire starters

Walmart, Target, Fin and Feather, or Scheels gift cards

Altoids tins (empty)

denim scraps

dryer lint

cotton balls

small lighters (bic or generic)

vasoline

“School Branding”-

Paint Brushes, Foam Brushes, Small brushes for detail

Paint Trays

Rollers

Drop Cloths or Plastic

Rags

“Animals A to Z (pets, wildlife, and careers)”-

old t-shirts-

tennis balls

– empty pill bottles

– small bells

– donations for Paws & More Animal Shelter for when we visit (canned cat food, cat toys,, durable dog toys, large and XL plush dog toys, Kong dog toys, food/treat dispensing dog toys/puzzles, cardboard scratching pads, wash cloths, towels)

“Sew You Think You Can Cook”-

– Cake Mixes

– Frosting

– Nonperishable food items

– Hy-Vee, Walmart, or Aldi gift cards for perishable items

– Sewing items

– Fabric or fabric scraps

– Ribbon

– Buttons

“Game On!”-